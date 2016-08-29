How fires create their own winds

Cal Fire Capt. Lucas Spelman describes how fires create their own winds, which has helped pushed the Chimney Fire in several directions and made containment difficult.
David Middlecamp The Tribune

Opening of Sage Crest Elementary School

Principal Rob Phillips introduces the newest elementary school in the Kennewick School District, Sage Crest. The school, in the Southridge neighborhood, will house almost 500 students and over 70 staff members when school starts next week. For Phillips his goal is to make the school become "a second home" for those who go there.

South Carolina mother accused of killing baby in fridge denied bond

Police say 4-day-old William Blackwell died in February after his mother placed him in a refrigerator for three hours. William died from hypothermia with asphyxiation, according to the coroner. Angela Blackwell is charged with homicide by child abuse, officials said. She was ordered held in the Chester County Detention Center without bond.

Surveillance video shows armed robbery of Publix store near Miami

A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.

