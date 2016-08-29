How fires create their own winds

Kansas police Maj. Solomon Young becomes emotional as he explains police tactics to a restless crowd during a tense standoff on Aug. 16, 2016. "That's the kind of law enforcement we want," says one person in the crowd as applause breaks out.
Olivia Holloway, 12, of Kennewick explains how she, her siblings and best friend have earned money, for about the past five years, to pay for fair and carnival admission by operating a lemonade stand. They set up at East 19th Avenue and South Oak Street near the back entrance to the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kenenwick.
Principal Rob Phillips introduces the newest elementary school in the Kennewick School District, Sage Crest. The school, in the Southridge neighborhood, will house almost 500 students and over 70 staff members when school starts next week. For Phillips his goal is to make the school become "a second home" for those who go there.
Mirela Haurdic tells about her family's evacuation from their home at 525 W. Martin St. in Kahlotus when a fast moving brush fire threatened the small rural Franklin County town. The hillside behind the town was scorched but firefighters prevented any homes from being destroyed.
Incident commander Chris Hutsell gives a final update about the Kahlotus fire that scorched nearly 6,000 acres and forced the evacuation of the rural Franklin County town of Kahlotus. No injuries were reported.
Police say 4-day-old William Blackwell died in February after his mother placed him in a refrigerator for three hours. William died from hypothermia with asphyxiation, according to the coroner. Angela Blackwell is charged with homicide by child abuse, officials said. She was ordered held in the Chester County Detention Center without bond.
A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.