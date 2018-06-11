Driver in Pasco wreck charged for bad tires

A defective tire is being blamed for a wreck that sent a Richland man to the hospital shortly after noon Monday.
The Washington State Patrol reported that Ruben Contreras Gonzalez, 61, was driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer on Interstate 182 at Milepost 10 in Pasco when a tire blew out. His vehicle left the roadway and rolled, coming to a rest on its top in the median.
Contreras Gonzalez was treated and released at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. His SUV was destroyed in the wreck.
He is charged with driving with defective tires.
