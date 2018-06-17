15 fail restaurant inspections, 21 pass with flying colors

The Benton-Franklin Health District's food safety teams inspected 52 establishments during the week of May 26 to June 1.
Fifteen earned failing scores while 21 earned perfect ones.
Inspectors scrutinize more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments on a 418-point scale for food handling practices and sanitation. Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional follow-ups.
Past inspections are available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Baskin Robbins, 890 Stevens Drive, Richland, June 1, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap at hand sink.
Carl's Jr., 1026 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, May 31, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold holding.
Circle K, 590 W. Gage Blvd., Richland, May 31, routine (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Costa Vida, 95 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 29, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Doggie Style Gourmet (Mobile), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, June 1, first follow-up to April 20 routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No soap at hand sink, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
DQ Grill & Chill, 91 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 30, routine (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper hot holding, improper cooking temperatures, improper cold holding.
El Paisano (Mobile), 801 W. Columbia St., Pasco, May 20, first follow-up to April 11 routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand wash sink not properly maintained, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present, mobile unit risk control plan not being conducted as written.
Helados La Michoacan (Store), 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, June 1, first follow-up to April 24 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No soap at hand sink, improper cooling procedure.
Kindra Bistro & Cafe, 3300 Stevens Drive, Richland, May 31, first follow-up to May 15 routine (60 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures.
Panda Express, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 31, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Note: Improper cooling procedure.
Ron's Food Mart, 1821 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 31, first follow-up to May 2 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Note: Improper hot holding.
Shari's Restaurant, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 31, routine (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Spare Time Lanes & Cafe, 711 Vineyard, Kennewick, May 30, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold procedure.
Subway, 93 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 29, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Note: Improper hot holding.
Wendy's, 3115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 29, first follow-up to May 2 routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Alexandria Nicole Winery , 158422 Sonova Road, Paterson, May 31, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Arby's, 5115 Road 68, Pasco, May 30, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Botanas Locas El Solesito LLC, 102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, May 31, routine (5 red, 3 blue)
Broadmoor Fitness, 5250 Outlet Drive, Pasco, June 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bruchi's, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bruchi's, 2417 W. Kennewick Ave., May 30, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Bruchi's, 8903 W. Gage Blvd., Richland, May 30, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana Hawk's Nest Student Store, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 29, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Circle K , 4823 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, June 1, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Coffee Bean, 840 Stevens Drive, Richland, June 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City, June 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark st., May 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Crow's Nest, 1 Crow Butte Park Road, Paterson, May 31, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Dr. Bill's Bistro, 333 Innovation Drive, Richland, May 31, second follow-up to April 10 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
El Senor Bar, 1901 N. Fourth St., Pasco, May 29, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Inca Mexican Restaurant, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 20, first follow-up to May 24 routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Ivar's Seafood Bar, 1321 B Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 31, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Jiggy's LLC (Mobile), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, June 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
Jocho's Tacos (Mobile), 202 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 31, first follow-up to May 4 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kingspoint Christian School, 7900 W. Court St., Pasco, May 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
La Jalpita, 202 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 31, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
La Posada Mexican Grill, 3150 N. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 29, third follow-up to April 19 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lep-re-kon Mart #4, 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 30, routine, Deli (10 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals On Wheels/Connell, 211 Elm Road, May 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Palouse Junction Alternative School, 1100 N. Chelan Ave., Connell, May 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Porters convenience station, 4804 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Robert Frost Elementary School, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, May 29, first follow-up to April 17 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Robert Olds Junior High School, 1051 W. Clark st., Connell, May 30, first follow-up to May 24 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Shogun Teriiyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland, May 32, first follow-up to April 6 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Stone Soup, 703 The Parkway, Richland, June 1, third follow-up to April 27 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Taqueria Los Lopez, 404 W. Lewis St., Pasco, June 1, first follow-up to April 25 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Total Stop/Subway, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, May 30, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Trejo's Mexican Restaurant 1833 W. Court St., Pasco, May 29, first follow-up to March 29 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Woo's Teriyaki , 1379 George Washington Way, Richland, June 1, third follow-up to March 18 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
