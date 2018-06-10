16 earning failing scores on Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Sixteen of 42 restaurants and other food service establishments earned failing scores in the round of inspection reports for the week of May 19-25.
Another 14 earned perfect scores from the Benton-Franklin Health District food safety inspection team, which regularly inspects more than 1,000 Mid-Columbia establishments that sell food to the public.
Fourteen establishments earned perfect scores on a 418-point scale that rates establishments for sanitation, food handling practices and knowledge of controlling the risk of food born illnesses. Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Past inspections results are available for public review at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions or to register complaints.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Arby's , 1051 George Washington Way, Richland, May 24, routine (40 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, risk control plan not being followed correctly.
Cousin's Restaurant, 4605 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 21, first follow-up to April 23 routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding
Dickey's BBQ Pit, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 23, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, risk control plan not being followed correctly.
Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 21, second follow-up to April 25 routine (80 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage.
Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 8524 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 23, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Hawk's Next Cafe, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, May 23, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Note: Improper hand washing.
Hop Jack's, 2675 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 21, first follow-up to April 26 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Inca Mexican Restaurant, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 23, routine (60 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cooking temperatures.
Kennewick School District Fruitland Building, 200 S. Fruitland, May 23, routine (25 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
King City Restaurant LLC, 2125 Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 23, routine (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink not functioning, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer.
McDonald's, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., May 22, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Robert Olds Jr. High School, Connell, May 24, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Note: Improper hot holding.
Safeway (Deli), 2825 W. Kennewick Ave., May 24, routine (35 red, 7 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Shiki Sushi Bar & Japanese Grill, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, May 23, second follow-up to April 10 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Note: Room temperature storage.
Sonic Drive-In, 7274 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 21, first follow-up to April 26 routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink.
Taqueria El Sazon II, 4115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 21, routine (50 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Belle's Bread (Mobile), 1307 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 24, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Bento Teriyaki, 61 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, May 21, second follow-up to May 4 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 2204 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 23, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Cedars Restaurant LLC, 355 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, May 23, first follow-up to April 26 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 660 Columbia Ave., Connell, May 24, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Connell Child Development Center, 600 E. Adams St., May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Connell Elementary School, 1001 W. Clark St., May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Connell Food & Gas Mart, 457 S. Columbia Ave., May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Edwin Markham Elementary School, 4031 Elm Road, Pasco, May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Explosion De Sabor, 251 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 24, first follow-up to April 17 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2671 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Flying X Coffee, 257 W. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Flying X Coffee, 3012 Road 68, Pasco, May 23, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Graze-A Place to Eat, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 23, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, May 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Sunset Ridge, 6215 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 33, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Just Joel's, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lifequest Fitness Center, 4215 Convention Place, Pasco, May 24, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 23, second follow-up to April 4 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
MOD Pizza, 2803 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 21, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Noodle Thyme, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 23, first follow-up to April 23 routine (0 red, 3 blue)
Pizza Station, 238 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Riverside Restaurant & Lounge, 50 Comstock St., Richland, May 24, first follow-up to May 10 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Safeway (Meat), 2825 W. Kennewick Ave., May 24, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Seven Eleven, 4313 W. Court St., Pasco, May 21, second follow-up to Feb. 13 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2215 W. Hillsboro, Pasco, May 23, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Walgreens, 5506 Road 68, Pasco, May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
White Bluffs Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, May 31, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
