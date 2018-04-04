News

Afternoon crash injures two, totals three cars

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

April 04, 2018 08:47 PM

Richland, WA

Two people were injured and three cars were totaled Wednesday afternoon when a Burbank driver lost control of his car on Highway 240.

Jack George, 26, was merging onto eastbound Highway 240 from westbound I-182 around 4:30 p.m. in a 1996 Ford Mustang when he lost control and struck a 2004 Dodge pickup. The pickup then hit a 2001 Dodge Caravan.

George, who was not injured in the crash, was cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Spencer Storer, 24, of Richland was not injured, but his pickup was a total loss.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gregg Serene, 58, and Faye Serene, 65, both of Richland, were riding in the Dodge Caravan, which was totaled. Both were transported to Kadle Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

No drugs or alcohol were involved. All four were wearing seat belts.

Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drone follows Badger Mountain Challenge trail warriors

View More Video