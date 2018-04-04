Afternoon crash injures two, totals three cars

Two people were injured and three cars were totaled Wednesday afternoon when a Burbank driver lost control of his car on Highway 240.
Jack George, 26, was merging onto eastbound Highway 240 from westbound I-182 around 4:30 p.m. in a 1996 Ford Mustang when he lost control and struck a 2004 Dodge pickup. The pickup then hit a 2001 Dodge Caravan.
George, who was not injured in the crash, was cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Spencer Storer, 24, of Richland was not injured, but his pickup was a total loss.
Gregg Serene, 58, and Faye Serene, 65, both of Richland, were riding in the Dodge Caravan, which was totaled. Both were transported to Kadle Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
No drugs or alcohol were involved. All four were wearing seat belts.
