A huge rattlesnake, estimated to be about six feet long, was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, March 26. This video was captured by eyewitness Lindsey Nilsen. The reptile emerged near Brannan Field and the Argyle Forest exit as Nilsen’s car approached, according to Jacksonville-based Action News Jax. The news station spoke to wildlife experts, who identified it as a eastern diamondback rattlesnake.