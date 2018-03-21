More Videos

Early morning blaze guts Pasco home

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases initial details about an early-morning fire that caused extensive damage to a home in the 500 block of South Douglas Avenue in Pasco. No injuries were reported.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)

Meet one of your newest Tri-City neighbors

Meet one of your newest Tri-City neighbors

Anderson Lizarazo, 24, shares about his journey to become a new U.S. citizen during a ceremony held at United States District Court in Richland. Senior Judge Edward F. Shea conducted the event for 25 local immigrants from 11 different countries.

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

Gustavo Pires is a Jiu-Jitsu world title holder

Gustavo Pires is a Jiu-Jitsu world title holder

Gustavo Pires recently won a world title at the NJJF World No Gi Championships, thought of as the Super Bowl of the sport. He teaches self defense and competition classes at the academy he owns, Siri Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Kennewick.

CBC High School Academy team headed to Mars

CBC High School Academy team headed to Mars

Instructor Jerry Hombel explains about the CBC High School Academy team's preparations for a trip to the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The 11-member student team is designing, building and testing a four-wheeled, human-powered vehicle for competition at the international event on April 13-14 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.” Police determined the driver was not the suspect in the shooting, but determined the vehicle he was driving was stolen. He was arrested for the stolen vehicle and also several hit-and-run collisions.

Kennewick family joins school safety walkout

Kennewick family joins school safety walkout

Melissa Parkes of Kennewick and her family take part in a 17-minute walkout in front her daughter's elementary school. She was with by her husband, Alan, third-grade daughter, Lily, 9, and home-schooled son, Will, 13, at Sunset View Elementary on North Center Parkway in Kennewick.

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina

A dog is recovering in New York after a brutal attack last week that ripped off his ears and left bite marks all over his body. Legend was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC in New York City after getting into a confrontation with two other dogs in South Carolina. In a Facebook post, the rescue group shared a photo of the 2-year-old basset hound-Labrador mix getting aid in his recovery from a teddy bear. According to a post on March 10, Legend is receiving around-the-clock care and has been trying to stand. “Legend wants to live,” the post states.