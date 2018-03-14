Kennewick family joins school safety walkout

A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video last week, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, a research organization founded in October 2017 by Luis Elizondo to conduct research into “exotic science and technologies.” An analysis of the video, published by To The Stars, said that the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.