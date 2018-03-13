More Videos

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 124

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Pause
Cast from 'Stand and Deliver' has a message for Pasco High School 32

Cast from 'Stand and Deliver' has a message for Pasco High School

Police say deadly Texas package bombs believed linked 82

Police say deadly Texas package bombs believed linked

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver in South Florida 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver in South Florida

She started teaching in honor of her husband. Now she is the inspiration 51

She started teaching in honor of her husband. Now she is the inspiration

So is it nuclear waste, or used nuclear fuel? 134

So is it nuclear waste, or used nuclear fuel?

The man who murdered her dad says he's changed. 'Smoke and mirrors,' she says 120

The man who murdered her dad says he's changed. 'Smoke and mirrors,' she says

This Tri-City firefighter is climbing to the top... literally 37

This Tri-City firefighter is climbing to the top... literally

This program is developing young Tri-Cities girls to run the world 63

This program is developing young Tri-Cities girls to run the world

Local carvers create artistry from a rough cut 58

Local carvers create artistry from a rough cut

Whats4Dinner in the Tri-Cities

Former Fever football player Jake Killeen has started a prepared meals business he operates out of the Pasco Specialty Kitchen facility in downtown Pasco. He delivers ready to cook meals to his customers.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

News

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video last week, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, a research organization founded in October 2017 by Luis Elizondo to conduct research into “exotic science and technologies.” An analysis of the video, published by To The Stars, said that the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.

Police say deadly Texas package bombs believed linked

News

Police say deadly Texas package bombs believed linked

Authorities say a deadly package that exploded inside of an Austin, Texas home on March 12 is believed to be linked to another deadly package sent to a nearby home earlier this month. Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service.

The man who murdered her dad says he's changed. 'Smoke and mirrors,' she says

News

The man who murdered her dad says he's changed. 'Smoke and mirrors,' she says

Katilin Stitt Wilbur is the daughter of murder victim Terry Stitt. She’s speaking in Olympia against a petition from her father’s killer, David John Lennon, for commutation. Lennon shot Stitt four times for a car on July 4, 1984, near Benton City, WA. Lennon is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The board voted 4-0 to deny Lennon’s petition. They sent their recommendation to Gov. Jay Inslee for a final decision.

So is it nuclear waste, or used nuclear fuel?

News

So is it nuclear waste, or used nuclear fuel?

Many people cite "nuclear waste" as the reason we shouldn't pursue more nuclear energy. But there also exists a big disconnect on what nuclear waste, or used nuclear fuel, actually is. And what it isn't.

Man trying to flee police gets hit by his own car

News

Man trying to flee police gets hit by his own car

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

Between the Buns re-opens in Kennewick

News

Between the Buns re-opens in Kennewick

Between the Buns hot dog restaurant in the Towne Square strip mall at 3902 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick re-opens with new ownership. Phil and Charity Forzaglia of Richland’s Eatz Pizzeria & Deli purchased the popular eatery after the founders closed it last week.

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

News

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

A 5-year-old skier lost consciousness after she was left dangling from a chairlift recently at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California. ABC7 reported the girl’s ski instructor caught her hoodie after she slipped out of the chairlift. Video from Ryan King shows a crowd of skiers gathering below the chairlift with a tarp to catch her. She suffered some bruising in the incident, according to ABC7.

Avalanche victim rescue at California ski resort

News

Avalanche victim rescue at California ski resort

Several people rush to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following a recent avalanche at Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries following the avalanche. However, the Squaw Valley ski resort closed as a result of the avalanche.