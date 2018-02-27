Bomb squad investigates suspicious device at Prosser High

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wagon load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Deltona Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way.