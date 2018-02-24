More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials 1:02

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Murdered woman's husband speaks at killer's sentencing 3:54

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

Horse makes a red light escape in Kennewick 0:16

Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark 0:45

Kennewick High students support school shooting victims 0:53

Drug task force search problem home in Pasco 0:13

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 5:13

Murder suspect Adan Virgen-Ponce in Franklin County court 1:03

She went viral cutting up her AR-15. See why she did it.

West Richland's Debbie Lentz is a gun owner who believes the AR-15 needs to be out of the hands of civilians.
Randy Harris speaks at the sentencing for Theresa Wiltse in Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick. Wiltse killed and kidnapped his wife, Sandra Harris, in November 2016. The former corrections officer will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the crimes.

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.”

Drivers stopped at a red light at 27th Avenue and Ely Street in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon saw an attempted escape. A horse seized on a chance to break free from its trailer when a door popped open in the middle of traffic near Heritage nursery. But he (or she) didn’t get far before his owner jumped out and corralled him with the help of some other drivers.

Franklin Prosecutor Shawn Sant requests Judge Alex Ekstrom keep $1 million bail in place for murder suspect Adan Virgen-Ponce at a hearing in Franklin County Superior Court. Virgen-Ponce is suspected in the 2010 fatal stabbing of Froilan Godines outside a Pasco nightclub. Ekstrom upheld the bail amount until the Feb. 27 arraignment.

Battalion Chief Ron Duncan of the Richland Fire Department tells about the early morning fire that caused extensive damage to a home at 118 High Meadows St. in south Richland. No one was injured in the blaze.

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.