A 19-year-old suspected of killing at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a mass shooting on February 14 was arrested a short distance from the school on the same day. The suspect was named as Nikolas Cruz, and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. This video was shot by Mike Quaranta who said he was driving his kids home from school when he saw an arrest taking place. The footage was shot near Pelican Pointe in Wyndham, a little over a mile away from the school.