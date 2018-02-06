More Videos

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 2:27

This is how Eagles fans in Philadelphia celebrated the Super Bowl win 1:42

This Richland entrepreneur is marketing hemp hearts in Safeway and Albertsons 0:54

Franklin County auditor uncovers suspected fraud 1:00

Famous Tri-City dog remembered 0:51

Fire consumes onion storage shed in Pasco 0:39

Benton commissioner calls Rep. Haler's nepotism bill a personal attack 1:45

PETA says they've pursued this 'abusive' bear act to Pasco 0:22

Man survives 70-foot plunge off Zintel Canyon bridge 0:40

Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge 0:10

Dog trying to sneak pancakes starts house fire

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 4, 2018. There was a lot of climbing going on: some scaled the gates of Philadelphia City Hall, others chose to go up traffic lights, lampposts and signposts despite police trying to grease those down to prevent people from mounting them. Some people also jumped off of an awning.

An overnight blaze engulfs a Balcom and Moe potato storage building just off Highway 12 near the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway. The Pasco Fire Department was assisted by other local fire agencies at the scene. The building collapsed and fire officials have decided to let it burn itself out. No one is believed to have been inside.

Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton describes suspected fraud his office recently uncovered involving the county's Veterans Assistance Fund. Two people were arrested by deputies after picking up a $250 check at the courthouse.

The University of Washington and PNNL launched a joint institute, the Northwest Institute for Materials Physics, Chemistry and Technology (NW IMPACT), that will focus on new materials to power discoveries and advancements that will transform energy, telecommunications, medicine, information technology and other fields.

The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the University of Washington announced the creation a joint research project that seeks to make advancements in materials science affecting energy, telecommunication, medicine, information technology and other fields.

A supermoon was seen rising behind the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 30. This timelapse video was captured by Drew Carlisle. He told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes. In a tweet, NASA said Americans could prepare to watch a rare “lunar trifecta” later on the same night, in the early hours of January 31. A spokesman for the US space agency said an eclipse of the moon would mean it marked a rare occasion when the full moon was simultaneously “a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once”.