Man survives 70-foot plunge off Zintel Canyon bridge 0:40

Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge 0:10

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

Woman finds a roach in her food at Kennewick restaurant 0:07

PNNL and UW hope new program will have big IMPACT 0:51

PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science 3:43

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:15

Finley landowner defends recreational cannabis growing 0:50

These life-changing gifts were given to Pasco students 0:51

Tri-City Regional SWAT searches Richland duplex 0:40

PETA says they've pursued this 'abusive' bear act to Pasco

PNNL and UW hope new program will have big IMPACT

PNNL and UW hope new program will have big IMPACT

The University of Washington and PNNL launched a joint institute, the Northwest Institute for Materials Physics, Chemistry and Technology (NW IMPACT), that will focus on new materials to power discoveries and advancements that will transform energy, telecommunications, medicine, information technology and other fields.

PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science

PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science

The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the University of Washington announced the creation a joint research project that seeks to make advancements in materials science affecting energy, telecommunication, medicine, information technology and other fields.

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

A supermoon was seen rising behind the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 30. This timelapse video was captured by Drew Carlisle. He told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes. In a tweet, NASA said Americans could prepare to watch a rare “lunar trifecta” later on the same night, in the early hours of January 31. A spokesman for the US space agency said an eclipse of the moon would mean it marked a rare occasion when the full moon was simultaneously “a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once”.

Finley landowner defends recreational cannabis growing

Finley landowner defends recreational cannabis growing

Matthew Mercer is a Finley landowner where cannabis is cultivated. The Benton County commission approved a six-month moratorium on new cannabis production and processing last November. It does not affect the licenses already held by 47 cannabis producers and 35 processors in Benton County.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.

Skippy can't stop singing along to U2 songs in the car

Skippy can't stop singing along to U2 songs in the car

Washington-based reporter Hayle Byrd has shared a series of videos to Twitter, the latest on January 25, showing how Skippy enjoys riding along in her father Billy’s car, all the way down in Florida, while singing to orchestral versions of songs from the Irish rock legends.

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect Jesus G. Salas, a well-known gang member who with a violent past. Salas escaped from a house on Yelm Place after officers prepared to search it for arson suspect Eliseo Garcia, 33.

Super Blue Blood Moon on Jan. 31, 2018

Super Blue Blood Moon on Jan. 31, 2018

January 31 brings a lunar trifecta: the Super Blue Blood Moon! This full moon is the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit -- known as perigee -- and about 14 percent brighter than usual. It’s the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.”

Stolen Pasco car recovered from pond

Stolen Pasco car recovered from pond

Sgt. Monty Huber of the Franklin County Sheriff Office provides details about a stolen Pasco car recovered from an irrigation overflow pond about four mile north of Pasco. The 2008 Hyundai Accent was reported taken in 2016.