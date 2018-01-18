More Videos

  • Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

    Logan Thomas Santjer, 16, is charged as an adult in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree rape of a child at his mother's in-home day care in Kennewick. Judge Carrie Runge denied a request by prosecutors to set bail. She permitted Santjer to remain out of custody on his personal recognizance.

Logan Thomas Santjer, 16, is charged as an adult in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree rape of a child at his mother's in-home day care in Kennewick. Judge Carrie Runge denied a request by prosecutors to set bail. She permitted Santjer to remain out of custody on his personal recognizance.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Students in Heather Huisingh's second-grade dual language classroom at Hawthorne Elementary School became sentence structure surgeons for a classroom lesson. Huisingh started the hands-on lesson a the Kennewick school last year. Kadlec Regional Medical Center donated surgical wardrobes for students to wear during the hands-on educational procedure.

A California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

Kennewick police officer Cory McGee releases preliminary information about a single vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Drive.

Richland police officers cautiously approach a Lincoln pickup Tuesday afternoon making sure a male gunshot victim sitting in the backseat doesn't have access to weapons while parked at the gas station at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road. The man was quickly transferred to a Richland Fire Department ambulance and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Richland Police officials confirmed the incident is related to Monday night's Yakima County shooting incident that left an Arizona man dead and a Pasco man recovering after being shot. They would not say if the wounded man was a victim or suspect. The pickup driver, a family member of the wounded man, was briefly detained before being released to continue to the hospital. Editor's note: There is no audio.

Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.

Renee Adams, Mid-Columbia Ballet director of programs and outreach, shares details about a collaboration between Mid-Columbia Ballet and Mariachi Halcon del Rio from Chiawana High School in Pasco. The new musical and dance presentation celebrating the female spirit features 31 local high school student.

Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.