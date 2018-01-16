CPR performed on accident victim

More Videos

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Blending ballet and mariachi

    Kennewick police officer Cory McGee releases preliminary information about a single vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Drive.

Kennewick police officer Cory McGee releases preliminary information about a single vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Drive.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Man with gunshot wound transferred to Richland ambulance

Richland police officers cautiously approach a Lincoln pickup Tuesday afternoon making sure a male gunshot victim sitting in the backseat doesn't have access to weapons while parked at the gas station at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road. The man was quickly transferred to a Richland Fire Department ambulance and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Richland Police officials confirmed the incident is related to Monday night's Yakima County shooting incident that left an Arizona man dead and a Pasco man recovering after being shot. They would not say if the wounded man was a victim or suspect. The pickup driver, a family member of the wounded man, was briefly detained before being released to continue to the hospital. Editor's note: There is no audio.

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.

Blending ballet and mariachi

Renee Adams, Mid-Columbia Ballet director of programs and outreach, shares details about a collaboration between Mid-Columbia Ballet and Mariachi Halcon del Rio from Chiawana High School in Pasco. The new musical and dance presentation celebrating the female spirit features 31 local high school student.

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

A driver lost control of their Honda at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Dayton Street. The Honda's driver fled, and was followed by a witness. The video shows the intersection where the collision happened.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.