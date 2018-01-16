CPR performed on accident victim

Richland police officers cautiously approach a Lincoln pickup Tuesday afternoon making sure a male gunshot victim sitting in the backseat doesn't have access to weapons while parked at the gas station at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road. The man was quickly transferred to a Richland Fire Department ambulance and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Richland Police officials confirmed the incident is related to Monday night's Yakima County shooting incident that left an Arizona man dead and a Pasco man recovering after being shot. They would not say if the wounded man was a victim or suspect. The pickup driver, a family member of the wounded man, was briefly detained before being released to continue to the hospital. Editor's note: There is no audio.