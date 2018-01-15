More Videos

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 0:45

Mariner Moose helps heal spirits at Kadlec 0:34

This 16-year-old is charged with murder conspiracy 0:52

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

27th annual CBC MLK Spirit Award ceremony 0:56

Check out this year's winner of the MLK Spirit Award 1:07

Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School 0:57

  • Blending ballet and mariachi

    Renee Adams, Mid-Columbia Ballet director of programs and outreach, shares details about a collaboration between Mid-Columbia Ballet and Mariachi Halcon del Rio from Chiawana High School in Pasco. The new musical and dance presentation celebrating the female spirit features 31 local high school student.

Renee Adams, Mid-Columbia Ballet director of programs and outreach, shares details about a collaboration between Mid-Columbia Ballet and Mariachi Halcon del Rio from Chiawana High School in Pasco. The new musical and dance presentation celebrating the female spirit features 31 local high school student.
Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

A driver lost control of their Honda at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Dayton Street. The Honda's driver fled, and was followed by a witness. The video shows the intersection where the collision happened.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Kennewick officers tackle suspect

Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases

Kennewick police officer Roman Trujillo releases information about a car chase, car crash, foot chase and police dog search for two robbery suspects in Kennewick. One suspect is still on the loose.