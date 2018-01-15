More Videos

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

Pause
Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Check out this year's winner of the MLK Spirit Award 1:07

Check out this year's winner of the MLK Spirit Award

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Highlights from Kittitas/Thorp’s hoops victory over Tri-Cities Prep 1:00

Highlights from Kittitas/Thorp’s hoops victory over Tri-Cities Prep

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 1:11

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

  • 27th annual CBC MLK Spirit Award ceremony

    Vlada Mykhailova, CBC Associated Student Body president, tells about the 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Bell-Ringing Ceremony held at the Pasco college campus.

27th annual CBC MLK Spirit Award ceremony

Vlada Mykhailova, CBC Associated Student Body president, tells about the 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Bell-Ringing Ceremony held at the Pasco college campus.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

News

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

News

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

A driver lost control of their Honda at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Dayton Street. The Honda's driver fled, and was followed by a witness. The video shows the intersection where the collision happened.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

News

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

News

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Kennewick officers tackle suspect

News

Kennewick officers tackle suspect

Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases

News

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases

Kennewick police officer Roman Trujillo releases information about a car chase, car crash, foot chase and police dog search for two robbery suspects in Kennewick. One suspect is still on the loose.

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

News

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.