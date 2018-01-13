More Videos

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 0:45

Mariner Moose helps heal spirits at Kadlec 0:34

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 1:11

Safety tip for driving in the rain 0:28

  • Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School

    Counselor Hans Appel explains about Enterprise Middle School's Community Strong program and an upcoming special fund raising event to benefit the American Heart Association.

Counselor Hans Appel explains about Enterprise Middle School's Community Strong program and an upcoming special fund raising event to benefit the American Heart Association.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

A driver lost control of their Honda at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Dayton Street. The Honda's driver fled, and was followed by a witness. The video shows the intersection where the collision happened.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Kennewick officers tackle suspect

Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases

Kennewick police officer Roman Trujillo releases information about a car chase, car crash, foot chase and police dog search for two robbery suspects in Kennewick. One suspect is still on the loose.

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.

Cable bridge lifesavers

Pasco's Davion Campbell shares his story about preventing a woman from trying to kill herself by jumping from the cable bridge Sunday night into the frigid Columbia River.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase in Virginia

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said. The suspect was identified as Gregory Lee, 42. He was found with what local reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was suspected of having shot and killed his wife, Melissa Lee, police said.