Great Harvest Bread Co. expanding to Pasco 0:45

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases 1:22

Police recording with kidnapper requesting ransom 2:31

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Kennewick officers tackle suspect 0:14

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

A driver lost control of their Honda at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Dayton Street. The Honda's driver fled, and was followed by a witness. The video shows the busy intersection where the collision happened.
News

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

News

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Kennewick officers tackle suspect

News

Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases

News

Kennewick police officer Roman Trujillo releases information about a car chase, car crash, foot chase and police dog search for two robbery suspects in Kennewick. One suspect is still on the loose.

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

News

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.

Police recording with kidnapper requesting ransom

Crime

Theresa Wiltse kidnapped Sandra Harris on Nov. 18, 2016. Harris' body was found two days later. In a phone call between the alleged kidnapper and Harris' husband Randy, Wiltse used a voice modulator to conceal her involvement.

Cable bridge lifesavers

News

Pasco's Davion Campbell shares his story about preventing a woman from trying to kill herself by jumping from the cable bridge Sunday night into the frigid Columbia River.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase in Virginia

News

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said. The suspect was identified as Gregory Lee, 42. He was found with what local reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was suspected of having shot and killed his wife, Melissa Lee, police said.

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Local

Viera's Bakery at 6411 Burden Blvd. in Pasco makes hundreds of Rosca de reyes, a Hispanic type of king's cake, in preparation for tomorrow's holiday, Día de Los Reyes, also known as Epiphany.

Kennewick school bus hit by car

News

Kennewick police officer Aaron Hamel provides details about a collision involving a Kennewick school bus at the intersection of West 19th Avenue and South Ely Street. No one was injured, including two students on the bus.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

News

Snowmobilers in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. They worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.