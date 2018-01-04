More Videos

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities 1:04

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

Pause
See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game 0:49

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Woman rescued from path of oncoming train 0:38

Woman rescued from path of oncoming train

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

  • Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

    California resident Kate Cummings recently shot video of two playful orca whales in Moss Landing, California.

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

California resident Kate Cummings recently shot video of two playful orca whales in Moss Landing, California.
Facebook/Kate Cummings via Storyful, Blue Ocean Whale Watch
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

News

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

Uber passenger zone at Tri-Cities Airport

News

Uber passenger zone at Tri-Cities Airport

The Port of Pasco established a pick up and drop off zone at the Tri-Cities Airport for Uber and other so-called “transportation network companies” that operate through smartphone apps.

California twins born minutes a part and in different years

News

California twins born minutes a part and in different years

Maria Esperanza Flores Rios, of California, gave birth to twins minutes apart but in different years at the Delano Regional Medical Center. Her son was born two minutes before midnight on Dec. 31, 2017. Her daughter was born at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

Oregon man drives off pier into Columbia River fleeing police

News

Oregon man drives off pier into Columbia River fleeing police

Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

News

Watch boiling water turn to snow

As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this recently, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

News

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescue an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the 89-year-old man.

Looking for leaks inside Hanford's oldest double shell tank

News

Looking for leaks inside Hanford's oldest double shell tank

High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped the tank's outer shell. Editor's note: There is no audio with this video.

This canine had a slippery time on the ice

Local

This canine had a slippery time on the ice

Pam Renard of Kennewick sent in this video of her dog Molly trying to get down the stairs after the nasty freeze Friday. She did make it safely back in, Renard said. Send us your video at tricityherald.com/sendphoto.