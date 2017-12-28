Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection

More Videos

Search for armed City Market robber

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Watch: Idalia's Tamales

    Details are still unclear about a collision that left one man in critical condition after he was hit at the intersection of Canal Drive and Fruitland Street.

Details are still unclear about a collision that left one man in critical condition after he was hit at the intersection of Canal Drive and Fruitland Street.
The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick.

Jennifer Felicitas, the founder and executive director of Impact! Compassion Center, explains the organization's faith-based approach to filling the gap in social services for Tri-Citians in need.

An injured dog was found alive in trash bag with its mouth taped in Brooklyn, NY on Dec. 19. The New York Police Department called charity New York Bully Crew about the animal, which was seen near the Jackie Robinson Parkway. Rescuers rushed the dog to hospital.

While it's not certain whether the Tri-Cities will see snow by Monday. Leavenworth had snow just in time for Christmas. This video from Visit Leavenworth shows the decorations in the snow.