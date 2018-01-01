Looking for leaks inside Hanford's oldest double shell tank
High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped the tank's outer shell. Editor's note: There is no audio with this video.
Courtesy Washington River Protection Solutions
