Bod Pod measures body composition for better health and fitness. 0:44

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 3:43

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Search for armed City Market robber 1:07

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game 0:49

Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing 0:48

This canine had a slippery time on the ice 0:15

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex 0:45

  • Looking for leaks inside Hanford's oldest double shell tank

    High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped the tank's outer shell. Editor's note: There is no audio with this video.

High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped the tank's outer shell. Editor's note: There is no audio with this video.
Courtesy Washington River Protection Solutions
Local

Pam Renard of Kennewick sent in this video of her dog Molly trying to get down the stairs after the nasty freeze Friday. She did make it safely back in, Renard said. Send us your video at tricityherald.com/sendphoto.

Local

The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

News

Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick.