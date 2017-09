Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot.