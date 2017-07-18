They went out to milk their cows; 75 years later, their bodies may have been found

In this photo released by the Swiss train company ' Glacier 3000' shoes and clothing are visible at a Swiss glacier where two bodies were found. . Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland. Valais canton police say the bodies were found on the Tsanfleuron glacier Friday July 14, 2017 at an altitude of 2,615 meters (8,580 feet). They say the equipment found suggests that they died decades ago, and that formal identification with the help of DNA will take several days. AP