Mid-Columbia agendas for July 18-20

July 18
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: Marijuana retail moratorium.
Richland City Council, pre-meeting, 6:30 p.m., manager’s conference room, 975 George Washington Way: Executive session, collaboration with Benton PUD. The pre-meeting is open to the public. Executive sessions are held in private.
Richland City Council, meeting, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Resolution approving plat for Westcliffe Heights, Rachel Road alignment.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: New police officer.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Agenda not available.
Benton City Council, 7 p.m., community center: Report from Ben Franklin Transit.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: approve water allotment transfers for Badger Coulee recapture well easements.
July 19
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: Bailiffs’ contract.
Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Commercial design standards hearing for mixed-use projects, Columbia Drive redevelopment.
July 20
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: Marketing survey results and revenue projections.
Comments