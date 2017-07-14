News

July 14, 2017 2:51 PM

Mid-Columbia agendas for July 18-20

Tri-City Herald

July 18

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: Marijuana retail moratorium.

Richland City Council, pre-meeting, 6:30 p.m., manager’s conference room, 975 George Washington Way: Executive session, collaboration with Benton PUD. The pre-meeting is open to the public. Executive sessions are held in private.

Richland City Council, meeting, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Resolution approving plat for Westcliffe Heights, Rachel Road alignment.

West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: New police officer.

Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Agenda not available.

Benton City Council, 7 p.m., community center: Report from Ben Franklin Transit.

Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: approve water allotment transfers for Badger Coulee recapture well easements.

July 19

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: Bailiffs’ contract.

Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Commercial design standards hearing for mixed-use projects, Columbia Drive redevelopment.

July 20

Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: Marketing survey results and revenue projections.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video