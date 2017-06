PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference

Doug Shoop, manager of Department of Energy Richland Operations Office, gives a detailed history about the construction of tunnel 2 at the PUREX facility at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation during a press conference. The agency was mandated to perform a structural integrity analysis after a partial collapse of tunnel 1 in early May. The report concludes the PUREX tunnels, both containing highly radioactive materials, do not meet current structural codes and standards. No airborne radiation contamination was detected.