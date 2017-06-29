Marble Run Madness

Kennewick Mid-Columbia Library branch held Marble Run Madness on Thursday. The activity was for 5-12 year olds for the summer reading challenge. Children worked together in teams to create a maze that their marbles roll through.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
The Wings of Freedom tour flew into Pasco on Wednesday. Walk-through tours of vintage WWII planes can be seen at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.

Church leader Byron Burrup shares about the lessons learned by about 130 teens from the Richland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their four-day trek near Plymouth. Pioneer trek reenactments are a tradition in the church designed to give teens a taste of what their ancestors experienced on their journey to Utah in the late 19th century.

Firework sales have begun and a firework stand in front of Griggs Ace Hardware store off George Washington Way in Richland is selling them for a cause. Watch to find out more.

Keith Ramsay, Richland Fire Department fire marshal, talks about the lightning ignited house fire at 1492 Meadow Hills Drive in Richland that happened during Monday's severe weather.

