Kennewick Mid-Columbia Library branch held Marble Run Madness on Thursday.
The activity was for 5-12 year olds for the summer reading challenge. Children worked together in teams to create a maze that their marbles roll through.
Noelle Haro-GomezTri-City Herald
A Wisconsin father meets a man who received his daughter's heart from an organ donation following her death in a freak accident. Bill Conner, who was cycling across the U.S. to raise funding for organ donations, emotionally embraced the man and listened to his heartbeat.