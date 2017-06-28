The Wings of Freedom tour flew into Pasco on Wednesday. Walk-through tours of vintage WWII planes can be seen at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
Noelle Haro-GomezTri-City Herald
The Wings of Freedom tour
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
Church leader Byron Burrup shares about the lessons learned by about 130 teens from the Richland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their four-day trek near Plymouth. Pioneer trek reenactments are a tradition in the church designed to give teens a taste of what their ancestors experienced on their journey to Utah in the late 19th century.
A Wisconsin father meets a man who received his daughter's heart from an organ donation following her death in a freak accident. Bill Conner, who was cycling across the U.S. to raise funding for organ donations, emotionally embraced the man and listened to his heartbeat.