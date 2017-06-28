Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop runaway horse

An Ohio trooper runs and jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse said it took off after it was frightened by a loud noise.
Wooster Police Department
Video: Richland house fire aftermath

Keith Ramsay, Richland Fire Department fire marshal, talks about the lightning ignited house fire at 1492 Meadow Hills Drive in Richland that happened during Monday's severe weather.

Lightning close call for Pasco cop

Pasco Officer Wakeman was monitoring Monday night's lightning storm when a bolt struck near Irrigation Specialists on Fourth Avenue in Pasco near Interstate 182.

West Richland residents organize petition against cannabis shop

West Richland residents Jim Amarel, left, and Amanda Muenks discuss the proximity of a cannabis shop being built at a former horse riding arena in an unincorporated pocket of county land on Arena Road after the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Control board approved a request to transfer a license from Prosser. Neighborhood organizers say they've collected over 500 signatures.

This gorilla pool dancing will make your day

Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was recently shared by Dallas Zoo's, inspiring at least one great edit with music.

