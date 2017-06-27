Gusty winds whip trees and rain in Kennewick neighborhood

West Richland residents Jim Amarel, left, and Amanda Muenks discuss the proximity of a cannabis shop being built at a former horse riding arena in an unincorporated pocket of county land on Arena Road after the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Control board approved a request to transfer a license from Prosser. Neighborhood organizers say they've collected over 500 signatures.
Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was recently shared by Dallas Zoo's, inspiring at least one great edit with music.
NASA's planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentially have life on them, broadly hinting that we are probably not alone.
PNNL manager Aleta Busselman makes a statement about the whistleblower complaint she filed with her attorney Jack Sheridan against the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Busselman is accusing the contractor operating the Richland lab of retaliation after she refused to change a report that blamed lab management for a $530,000 theft of government money.
In a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital, police believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history, including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler and magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas.