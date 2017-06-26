This gorilla pool dancing will make your day

Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was recently shared by Dallas Zoo's, inspiring at least one great edit with music.
Dalla Zoo/YouTube via Storyful
Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General

News

PNNL manager Aleta Busselman makes a statement about the whistleblower complaint she filed with her attorney Jack Sheridan against the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Busselman is accusing the contractor operating the Richland lab of retaliation after she refused to change a report that blamed lab management for a $530,000 theft of government money.

