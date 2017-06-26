Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was recently shared by Dallas Zoo's, inspiring at least one great edit with music.
Dalla Zoo/YouTube via Storyful
More Videos
0:23
This gorilla pool dancing will make your day
0:45
Video: Mariachi and More Festival
0:55
Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments
0:55
Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library
1:31
A drone took this epic mountaintop proposal to new heights
1:35
Zika could be the key to developing a brain cancer drug
1:39
Fire took her home, kindness is bringing it back
0:37
Pasco woman hits and hits and runs
1:43
NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery
1:31
Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General
1:27
Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina
0:59
Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle
1:14
A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers
NASA's planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentially have life on them, broadly hinting that we are probably not alone.
PNNL manager Aleta Busselman makes a statement about the whistleblower complaint she filed with her attorney Jack Sheridan against the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Busselman is accusing the contractor operating the Richland lab of retaliation after she refused to change a report that blamed lab management for a $530,000 theft of government money.
In a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital, police believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history, including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler and magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas.
Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol releases preliminary details about a fatal single-vehicle wreck on I-82 about five miles south of Kennewick. The sedan left the roadway and careened down a steep embankment.
A Clearfield, Pa., business owner captured the drama while passing by the scene of a tractor trailer fire recently along Interstate 80 near Bellefonte, Pa. No injuries were reported, but eastbound traffic was backed up for miles.