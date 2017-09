Mary A. Faucett reads a statement in Franklin County Superior Court during her sentencing for first-degree manslaughter in the Pasco shooting death of Lorenzo "Richie" Fernandez Jr. She pleaded guilty last month to the December 2014 crime, admitting she set up the victim to be ambushed and killed by her husband and his cousin. Her attorney John Crowley stands at her side. She received a 130 months.