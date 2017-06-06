LEGO enthusiasts of all ages get the full brick experience

The Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience at the Charlotte Convention Center attracted large crowds Saturday. The event for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages continues Sunday from 10 am-6 pm. Brick Fest is the largest touring LEGO Fan Experience in the United States, featuring millions of LEGO bricks and hands-on attractions and activities.
More than three months after a near disaster forced the emergency evacuation of thousands of downstream residents, California officials began permanent repairs on the two spillways at Oroville Dam. This is the look at repair work on May 27.

A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. Monday. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-942-7340.

Park Ranger Audra Sims of the Washington State Parks provides an update about a missing hiker's body that was recovered from the Palouse River just above the Palouse Falls in rural Franklin County.

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

