LEGO enthusiasts of all ages get the full brick experience
The Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience at the Charlotte Convention Center attracted large crowds Saturday. The event for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages continues Sunday from 10 am-6 pm. Brick Fest is the largest touring LEGO Fan Experience in the United States, featuring millions of LEGO bricks and hands-on attractions and activities.
Diedra LairdCharlotte Observer
Pasco firefighters and police are investigating a suspicious fire in a storage lot for Griggs Department Store. Firefighters were met with 30 foot flames coming from old shelving made of plastic, wood and metal.
More than three months after a near disaster forced the emergency evacuation of thousands of downstream residents, California officials began permanent repairs on the two spillways at Oroville Dam. This is the look at repair work on May 27.
A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. Monday. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-942-7340.