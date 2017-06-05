'Dumbphones' are making a resurgence

More Videos

Power lines down on Clearwater

Power lines down on Clearwater

Eagle Creek Fire spreads from Oregon to Washington overnight

Eagle Creek Fire spreads from Oregon to Washington overnight

Suspicious car fire on South Rainier Street

Suspicious car fire on South Rainier Street

Tri-Cities Painted Piano Project at the fair

Tri-Cities Painted Piano Project at the fair

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

Bombers break down Bellevue win, discuss Wenatchee week

Bombers break down Bellevue win, discuss Wenatchee week

Michael Bennett on his tragic situation after Las Vegas police incident

Michael Bennett on his tragic situation after Las Vegas police incident

Michael Bennett on power of white Seahawks teammate Justin Britt supporting his anthem protest

Michael Bennett on power of white Seahawks teammate Justin Britt supporting his anthem protest

Suspicious car fire on South Rainier Street

Suspicious car fire on South Rainier Street

Fire inspector Brian Ellis of the Kennewick Fire Department releases initial details about a car fire in the 100 block of South Rainier Street in Kennewick. A passerby reported smoke and flames inside the passenger compartment of the Honda CRV. The cause is being investigated.

Eagle Creek Fire spreads from Oregon to Washington overnight

Eagle Creek Fire spreads from Oregon to Washington overnight

A wildfire in Oregon grew and spread into Washington on Tuesday, September 5. The Eagle Creek Fire was threatening homes and had closed down 40 miles of I-84. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued an updated list of mandatory evacuations Monday morning.

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

Kennewick house damaged during road rage incident

Kennewick house damaged during road rage incident

Skid marks and tire gouges through a yard lead to a damaged house at 623 W. Kennewick Ave. Kennewick police say two vehicles involved in a drunken road rage incident collided and sent one spinning into the house. Both drivers were booked into the Benton County Jail.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”