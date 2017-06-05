Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Pasco firefighters and police are investigating a suspicious fire in a storage lot for Griggs Department Store. Firefighters were met with 30 foot flames coming from old shelving made of plastic, wood and metal.
More than three months after a near disaster forced the emergency evacuation of thousands of downstream residents, California officials began permanent repairs on the two spillways at Oroville Dam. This is the look at repair work on May 27.
A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. Monday. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-942-7340.