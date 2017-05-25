Pasco veteran Doug Arbogast recalls Vietnam military service

Highway 1 at Mud Creek in Big Sur remains closed as “significant” amounts of dirt and rock continue to slide down the slope from above. This video taken from a Monterey County Sheriff's Office airplane shows the massive slide, which "went from bad to worse" over the May 20, 2017, weekend.
Tara Symons, Benton County Mental Health Court program manager, explains about the program designed as an alternative to incarceration for qualifying mentally ill individuals. The first three graduates took part in a graduation ceremony, which included shredding their criminal charges paperwork for successfully meeting program requirements.
President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their "joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience." It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths.
West Richland Mayor Brent Gerry gives details about the new consolidated campus recently built by the city on Belmont Boulevard. The new administrative offices are scheduled to open for public use by the first week of July.
A little girl sat on the edge of a dock in Canada, and watched a sea lion who popped his head out of the water to take a look at the tourists. Seconds later, the sea lion pulled her into the water. A man immediately jumped in to rescue the girl. Both walked away unharmed.
Donald Sorenson, 39, of Kennewick talks about the Facebook page and Instagram account he created last summer to highlight historical photos from around the Tri-Cities. The site, called Vintage Tri-Cities, has become very popular.