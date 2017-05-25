Tri-City Rose Society 69th annual Rose Show

Jolene Angelos, a member of the Tri-City Rose Society, shares details about the group's 69th annual Rose Show being held May 27 at the Richland Community Center.
See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

Highway 1 at Mud Creek in Big Sur remains closed as “significant” amounts of dirt and rock continue to slide down the slope from above. This video taken from a Monterey County Sheriff's Office airplane shows the massive slide, which "went from bad to worse" over the May 20, 2017, weekend.

First Benton County Mental Health Court graduation

Tara Symons, Benton County Mental Health Court program manager, explains about the program designed as an alternative to incarceration for qualifying mentally ill individuals. The first three graduates took part in a graduation ceremony, which included shredding their criminal charges paperwork for successfully meeting program requirements.

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their "joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience." It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths.

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water

A little girl sat on the edge of a dock in Canada, and watched a sea lion who popped his head out of the water to take a look at the tourists. Seconds later, the sea lion pulled her into the water. A man immediately jumped in to rescue the girl. Both walked away unharmed.

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities

Donald Sorenson, 39, of Kennewick talks about the Facebook page and Instagram account he created last summer to highlight historical photos from around the Tri-Cities. The site, called Vintage Tri-Cities, has become very popular.

