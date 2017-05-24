President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their "joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience." It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths.
