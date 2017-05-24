Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

Seahawks legend and Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy has died. He was 48.
Eric Garland McClatchy
A little girl sat on the edge of a dock in Canada, and watched a sea lion who popped his head out of the water to take a look at the tourists. Seconds later, the sea lion pulled her into the water. A man immediately jumped in to rescue the girl. Both walked away unharmed.

Donald Sorenson, 39, of Kennewick talks about the Facebook page and Instagram account he created last summer to highlight historical photos from around the Tri-Cities. The site, called Vintage Tri-Cities, has become very popular.

Former FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI investigation into Russia and the 2016 election on March 9. Two months later, he was fired. Here's a timeline of the many twists and turns that have happened since.

Pasco Police Officer Raul Cavazos had just returned to his patrol car when a PT Cruiser involved in a two-vehicle collision landed where had been standing moments before. The incident happened in the evening of May 18 at the intersection of Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway during a traffic signal outage. The motorist he was talking to was having difficulty navigating the congested intersection.

Sen. Thom Tillis collapsed during the ACLI Capital Challenge race in Washington, D.C. on May 17. Initial reports say CPR was performed on the North Carolina senator but this video update from Tillis says he was just being checked out after he got overheated.

