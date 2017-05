Pasco officer escapes injury as tumbling car lands where he had been standing

Pasco Police Officer Raul Cavazos had just returned to his patrol car when a PT Cruiser involved in a two-vehicle collision landed where had been standing moments before. The incident happened in the evening of May 18 at the intersection of Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway during a traffic signal outage. The motorist he was talking to was having difficulty navigating the congested intersection.