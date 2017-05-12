Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks

Dan Dotta, City of Pasco facilities manager, tells about the preparations under way at City View Cemetery for the May 24-30 visit of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute. It is an 80-percent scale version of the wall in Washington D.C.
The Georgia Forestry Commission released video showing a close-up view of the wildfire called the West Mims Fire raging through the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia. It has burned over 140,000 acres, according to InciWeb.
A residential security camera near the intersection of North 24th Avenue and West Ruby Street captures a hit and run collision and ensuing fire of the victim vehicle. Police later reportedly located the Ford SUV that apparently left the scene of the wreck. No one was seriously injured.
Editor's note: there is no audio with this recording.
Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, gives an update on the collapsed Hanford waste tunnel. A mixture of sand and soil is being slowly added to the breach.
Judge Cameron Mitchell confirms the guilty pleas of former Kennewick teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt Wednesday morning in Benton County Superior Court. Reiboldt admitted to sending sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to at least four students and having sex with one of the teen boys. She will be sentenced later.