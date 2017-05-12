Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks

Whether you’re camping, hiking or near brushy and wooded areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tick bites should be top of mind.
A residential security camera near the intersection of North 24th Avenue and West Ruby Street captures a hit and run collision and ensuing fire of the victim vehicle. Police later reportedly located the Ford SUV that apparently left the scene of the wreck. No one was seriously injured. Editor's note: there is no audio with this recording.

Kennewick convention center expansion has a new twist. The project will add a third ice rink at the Three Rivers convention complex.

Judge Cameron Mitchell confirms the guilty pleas of former Kennewick teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt Wednesday morning in Benton County Superior Court. Reiboldt admitted to sending sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to at least four students and having sex with one of the teen boys. She will be sentenced later.

