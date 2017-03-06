Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182

This video shows the area of Interstate 182 in Pasco where Jason Montoya, 40, of Richland was killed after apparently losing control of his motorcycle.
Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

Tornadoes spawned by a powerful storm system that move through part of the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday has killed at least three people, including two in Illinois. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that survey teams would catalog damage and determine the number of tornadoes that touched down in Illinois.

Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom sentences Kevin Mathew Phillips to eight years for last July's non-fatal stabbing of his father in Kennewick. Phillips was recently convicted by a jury of second-degree assault. The Kennewick man has a previous conviction for third-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

