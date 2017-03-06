Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

Since leaving The White House, former President George W. Bush has become an avid painter. He's also made it his own mission to get to know the armed service members who served him. And through a series of paintings called "Portraits of Courage," he is raising money for The Military Service Initiative, helping vets transition to civilian life.
Stephanie Button, administrative director of the East Benton County History Museum, explains how the facility in downtown Kennewick has been closed for about a month while staff and volunteers have completely reorganized displays and added new exhibits. A grand re-opening event is scheduled for March 4.
Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom sentences Kevin Mathew Phillips to eight years for last July's non-fatal stabbing of his father in Kennewick. Phillips was recently convicted by a jury of second-degree assault. The Kennewick man has a previous conviction for third-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Carryn Owens, the widow of slain Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, received an emotional standing ovation during Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday. Owens' father-in-law told the Miami Herald earlier this week that he refused to meet Trump and called on the White House to provide answers about his son's death.
Battalion Chief Mikal Barnett of the Kennewick Fire Department releases preliminary details about a burn victim that walked next door to Kennewick Fire Station 5 on South Kellogg Street. A cooking fire apparently caused the injury.
Ken Lattin, a officer with the Kennewick Police Department, makes his formal announcement seeking to become the Benton County Sheriff. He has submitted his name to be considered for the position being vacated by retiring Sheriff Steve Keane.
San Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded Sunday to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union. Editor's note: contains graphic content.