Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

Doyle Heaton, a resident of Howard, Penn., designed and built his geothermal earth home from Pennsylvania materials.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times

Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom sentences Kevin Mathew Phillips to eight years for last July's non-fatal stabbing of his father in Kennewick. Phillips was recently convicted by a jury of second-degree assault. The Kennewick man has a previous conviction for third-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

San Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded Sunday to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union. Editor's note: contains graphic content.

