Study finds human, cattle viruses in Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE_A new study of Great Lakes basin rivers shows human viruses are more apt to be found in urban streams while bovine-related viruses show up more in streams influenced more by agriculture.
And then there is the Milwaukee River.
The study shows that the Milwaukee - in urban and rural areas - ranked among the highest for viruses linked to humans and cows.
The study underscores the river's heavy effects from farming in the northern reaches and sharply different influences as it flows toward Lake Michigan.
The study was led by the U.S. Geological Survey. Peter Lenaker, a USGS scientist, said the presence of either type of virus in recreational or drinking waters can be a health hazard, causing gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses.
The study examined eight rivers in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
Human viruses were found most often, and in their highest concentrations, in River Rouge and the Clinton River in southeast Michigan, followed by the Milwaukee. All three have at least a 25 percent urban influence on their basins.
Pollution from the Milwaukee can come from runoff, but also by infrastructure breakdowns such as private sanitary laterals that are leaking or laterals that hooked into storm sewers instead of municipal sanitary lines.
In 2011, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee scientists found evidence of human sewage in the Milwaukee harbor. The School of Freshwater Sciences at the Great Lakes WATER Institute found bacteria and viruses from human sources in all samples from the harbor.
Bovine viruses were most common in the Manitowoc River, followed by the Milwaukee. The two rivers have at least 40 percent of their basins covered by agriculture.
Scientists from the USGS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture tested 290 water samples between February 2011 and June 2013.
Overall, human viruses were found in 16 percent of water samples, and 14 percent of samples were found to have bovine viruses.
Last month, in a study of groundwater conditions in dairy farm-intensive Kewaunee County, researchers found higher levels of well contamination from cattle during wet weather events - when manure, rain and melting snow can seep quickly into the ground.
But the results also show that cattle in this northeastern county are not the only source of tainted drinking water. Human waste from sanitary systems is also polluting wells.
