Down he goes! Watch officer take down man with baseball bat

Watch as a man who threatened bystanders and officers and struck glass windows of the West Covina's police station in California gets tackled and arrested.
West Covina Police Department

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

San Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded Sunday to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union. Editor's note: contains graphic content.

