Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

San Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded Sunday to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union. Editor's note: contains graphic content.
Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

Harlequin ducklings on their first day

Baby Harlequin ducks are shown on their first day outside the egg at about 20 hours old. Scientists at Patuxent Wildlife Research Center are training ducks to respond to sounds — just like a hearing test given to kids during elementary school — to learn more about their ability to hear underwater. This will inform the design of effective deterrents that warn ducks away from fisherman's nets and offshore construction.

