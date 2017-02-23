Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.
John Wayne Airport via AP

Harlequin ducklings on their first day

Baby Harlequin ducks are shown on their first day outside the egg at about 20 hours old. Scientists at Patuxent Wildlife Research Center are training ducks to respond to sounds — just like a hearing test given to kids during elementary school — to learn more about their ability to hear underwater. This will inform the design of effective deterrents that warn ducks away from fisherman's nets and offshore construction.

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its final farewell to its panda cub Bao Bao on Tuesday. The zoo packed up the American-born panda, who is being sent to China, where the 3-year-old cub will eventually join a breeding program. She left the zoo in a special crate and will be traveling on a 16-hour, nonstop flight with a keeper and veterinarian.

