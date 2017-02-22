Miami coach Larranaga dances with team after beating No. 18 Virginia

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga busts some moves Monday in the locker room with his team after beating No. 18 Virginia.
Miami Hurricanes/Twitter: @CanesHoops

