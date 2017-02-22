Miami coach Larranaga dances with team after beating No. 18 Virginia

The man walking through the room carrying an iPad was stealing the tablet from Get Air Trampoline Park in Kennewick. Anyone recognizing him is asked to call the Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or 509-586-8477.
In a video taken from the driver’s cab of train, a dirt biker jumps for his life as the high-speed V/Line train approaches near Melbourne, Australia. V/Line released the video in a call for the community to play it safe near rail lines.
Oscar Garcia Romero, 32, of Connell, has his bail set at $500,000 by Franklin County Superior Court Judge Jackie Shea-Brown, following Deputy Prosecutor Lucas Downer’s recommendation. Romero is the uncle of the 5-year-old girl he's accused of stabbing twice in the stomach.
This year, three breeds are competing for the first time in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: The American Hairless Terrier, Pumi and the Sloughi. Meet the people who are showing two of the new breeds.
Rodolfo Perez, 30, of Pasco is one of 21 Mid-Columbians to become new U.S. citizens during a Valentine's Day Naturalization ceremony in Richland. The event was presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr.