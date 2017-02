Harlequin ducklings on their first day

Baby Harlequin ducks are shown on their first day outside the egg at about 20 hours old. Scientists at Patuxent Wildlife Research Center are training ducks to respond to sounds — just like a hearing test given to kids during elementary school — to learn more about their ability to hear underwater. This will inform the design of effective deterrents that warn ducks away from fisherman's nets and offshore construction.